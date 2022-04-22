Miami woman, 30, a millionaire from $5 scratch-off bought in Miami Beach

Odds of winning $1 million in the 50X the Cash scratch off from the Florida Lottery are 1 in 3,811,410.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Miami woman who purchased a scratch-off ticket at a Miami Beach convenience store is now $820,000 richer.

Pauline Salmon, 30, claimed the $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office, the Florida Lottery office in Tallahassee reported on Friday. Salmon chose to receive her winnings as a one-time payment in the lump sum of $820,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at the 13th Street Market, 1319 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. The market’s owner will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 game was launched in January and features more than $215 million in cash prizes. There are only12 top prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning? 1 in 3,811,410.