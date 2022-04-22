Police: Armed woman hospitalized after barricading herself inside home with family

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old woman from southwest Miami-Dade was hospitalized under Florida’s Baker Act Thursday night after she grabbed a gun and barricaded herself inside her home with her family, authorities said.

The incident unfolded around 6:15 p.m. at a home in the area of Pierce Street and Perry Drive.

According to Miami-Dade police, the woman’s boyfriend called 911 and reported that his girlfriend had not taken her medication and was acting erratically.

Police said officers arrived at the home and saw the woman wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a gun.

The woman immediately locked herself inside the home and would not let her family leave, authorities said.

The police department’s Special Response Team and hostage negotiators were then called to the scene.

Police said the hostage negotiators were successful in diffusing the situation after several hours, and the family exited the home unharmed.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.