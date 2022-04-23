Pembroke Pines Police searching for armed robber who held a couple at gunpoint

A preliminary investigation revealed that both victims arrived home and were approached by the suspect as they walked to their front door.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Members of theC responded to a report of an armed robbery and a shooting that occurred at Acorn Lane in the Cedarwoods neighborhood.

A preliminary investigation revealed that both victims arrived home and were approached by the suspect as they walked to their front door.

Pembroke Pines Police Department (Pembroke Pines Police Department)

According to police, the suspect pointed a black handgun at the couple and demanded the male victim give him his phone and watch just before 2 a.m.

After the male victim gave what he was asking the suspect left the scene on foot, the victim then chased after him. The suspect then fired two rounds at the victim, but missed.

The victim saw the suspect get into the backseat of an awaiting vehicle that left the scene.

The suspect is described as an adult Hispanic male, approximately 20-30 years old, slim build, last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, a white mask, and a black hat.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identification of the second suspect is asked to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or email to tips@ppines.com.

Ad