Video shows Camaro crash into electrical box injuring 4 teens in Broward

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A surveillance camera captured a video of a crash with injuries on Thursday in Broward County.

The driver of a red Chevrolet Camaro was traveling down Coconut Creek Parkway and crashed into an electrical box at Northwest 45th Avenue. The video shows someone was ejected from the car.

Six people were injured: A 31-year-old man was driving. Four girls — ages 14, 15, 16, and 17 — and a 35-year-old woman were all passengers.

Fire Rescue personnel took the injured to a nearby hospital. Samantha Andrews wrote on Facebook Friday to ask for prayers for one of the victims who remained in the intensive care unit.

Deputies closed Coconut Creek Parkway for hours on Thursday, and detectives were still investigating the crash on Friday.

