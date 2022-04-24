Several people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – A multi-car accident shut down several lanes at a busy intersection in Davie.

It happened Sunday just before noon on Sunday at the corner of University Drive and Sterling Road.

Local 10 News camera captured a white SUV that was badly damaged on the front end. A second SUV could be seen with a smashed up windshield.

Both needed to be towed away from the scene.

Davie Fire Rescue crews responded, and multiple passengers were taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.