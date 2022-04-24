77º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Several people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Davie

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Davie, Broward County
Multi-vehicle crash in Davie. (WPLG)

DAVIE, Fla. – A multi-car accident shut down several lanes at a busy intersection in Davie.

It happened Sunday just before noon on Sunday at the corner of University Drive and Sterling Road.

Local 10 News camera captured a white SUV that was badly damaged on the front end. A second SUV could be seen with a smashed up windshield.

Both needed to be towed away from the scene.

Davie Fire Rescue crews responded, and multiple passengers were taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter