A mangled car is towed away following a crash in Wilton Manors.

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Police are investigating an early morning crash that occurred Monday in Wilton Manors.

Local 10 News was at the scene on North Andrews Avenue after the car slammed into a pole.

The car was towed away from the scene.

Sources told Local 10 News that the driver fled the scene on foot, but authorities have not yet confirmed that.

Traffic was blocked in the area of North Andrews Avenue at Northwest 25th Street during the investigation.

No injuries were reported.