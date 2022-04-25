Caught on camera: 3-car crash causes vehicle to collide into convenience store

Surveillance video shows the moment a 3-way car crash causes a car to slam right into a Miami convenience store.

In the video, a dark-colored car can be seen crashing right into an SUV on 17th Avenue and 47th Street.

The impact was so severe that it sent the SUV careening into the father and son market and into a van that was stopped right in front of the business.

One of the owners says this could have been much worse and it isn’t the first time something like this has happened here.

“If that van wasn’t out there, the customer that was about to walk in, he would have been inside the store,” store owner, Judah said.

The crash happened Saturday night right before 7:30 pm. and four people including a minor were taken to the hospital to get checked out. They all appear to be in stable condition at this time.

“It made a hole in the wall,” Judah said.

The store has since been boarded up and the owner says this is the third time in the past five years that something like this has happened.

Judah is thankful that no one was seriously injured.

“It could have been worse because people were walking on the sidewalk, luckily nobody was walking at that time,” Judah said. Judah says that speed is a constant problem along Northwest 17th Avenue.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation at this time.