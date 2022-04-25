Excavator strikes overpass on Turnpike in Hollywood, spilling debris onto passing vehicle

A view from Sky 10 shows the damage left behind after an excavator struck the Sheridan Street overpass on the Turnpike.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – An excavator being hauled by a semi-tractor trailer struck an overpass on Florida’s Turnpike in Hollywood on Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near Sheridan Street.

According to FHP Lt. Indiana Miranda, the excavator struck the Sheridan Street overpass, causing debris to fall onto another vehicle.

The passenger from that vehicle was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Miranda said the center and right travel lanes remain shut down at this time, but traffic is flowing in the left lane.

No other details were immediately released.