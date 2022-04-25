Miami-Dade charter school informs parents of ‘implied threat’ after police deemed rumors not credible

MIAMI – Parents of students at a west Miami-Dade charter school were informed on Monday about rumors that were spread about a possible school shooting, parents whose children attend Pinecrest Glades Academy told Local 10 News.

The mother of a sixth grader at the school located at 15250 SW Eighth St. told Local 10 News that her son came home Friday and told her that students were warning each other not to go to school Monday because there were rumors of a school shooting being planned for that day.

She said she immediately called the front office and was told that the students responsible for spreading the rumor had been identified, however Miami-Dade police have not yet confirmed whether any arrests were made.

Despite the school allegedly learning of the rumors on Friday, parents were not informed until an email was sent from the school Monday morning.

The email confirmed that administrators were “aware of an incident which included an implied threat to our school.”

The email read, in part:

“At Pinecrest, we want our school community to know that we take threats very seriously. We worked with the Miami-Dade County Police Department to address the situation and investigate. They have determined that the threat was not credible. At no time were our students or school in danger.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority. Please know that we take all threats seriously and will not tolerate jokes about threats. Any threat — whether verbal, written or on social media — is a serious offense. Anyone making threats can face criminal charges and disciplinary action. Please speak with your children about the consequences of their actions and posting on social media.”