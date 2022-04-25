Shooting victim dies after arriving to hospital, Miami-Dade police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man has died after arriving to a hospital on his own following a shooting, Miami-Dade police confirmed Monday.

The shooting was reported just after midnight in the 12200 block of Southwest 219th Street.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers went to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, but didn’t find a victim or anyone who witnessed a shooting.

However, police say the victim later arrived to Homestead Baptist Hospital with a gunshot wound.

He died a short time later, authorities said.

No other details about the shooting were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.