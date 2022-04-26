2 girls reported missing after failing to return home from school

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Schools Police are searching for two girls who they said failed to return home from school on Monday.

According to police, Jasmine Shirley, 10, and Cassandra Oriente, 11, both attend Aventura Waterways K-8 Center, which is located at 21101 NE 26th Ave.

Police said both girls were last seen around 3:20 p.m. Monday during dismissal, but authorities did not say whether they believe the students are with each other.

Cassandra was wearing a gray shirt with black sleeves, a black skirt and black shoes with long black socks. She is 5 feet tall and weighs between 120 and 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Jasmine was last seen wearing a black “Kiss” T-shirt, black long pants and black Converse shoes. She is 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs between 75 and 80 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the students’ whereabouts is asked to call Detective C. Wilcox at 786-914-0867 or 305-995-2677. The detective can also be emailed at cwilcox@dadeschools.net.