27-year-old man goes missing in Brickell

MIAMI – City of Miami police said they are searching for a 27-year-old man who has gone missing from the Brickell area.

Authorities say Philip John Olin was last seen on Sunday, April 17.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said Olin suffers from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and also has been diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome.

Olin was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and white and red Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Rosny Obas or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.