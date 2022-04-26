Grass fire shuts down southbound lanes of U.S. 1

A grass fire near mile marker 125 has caused southbound lanes of U.S. 1 to be closed off due to the smoke. him as 44-year-old Daniel Jijuste who is a barber at the shop he was shot right outside of.

SOUTHWEST MIAMI DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A grass fire near mile marker 125 has caused southbound lanes of U.S. 1 to be closed off due to the smoke.

Troopers are currently diverting traffic, causing drivers not to be able to go south on U.S. 1, but northbound lanes are open.

According to the Florida Forest Service, 55 acres have burned so far and this is still an active firefight.

Investigators believe this blaze started due to a car fire and then spread into the grass.

This is an ongoing investigation and the Florida Forest Service will provide more information as they continue to battle the flames.