Group beats man with object, shoots him in southwest Miami-Dade

Sky 10 over the scene of a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after a man was beaten and shot in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported around 11:45 a.m. in the area of Southwest 187th Avenue and 240th Street.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

They said witnesses told them that at least five people struck the victim with an object before shooting him and fleeing the scene in a light-colored SUV.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital. His condition has not been released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.