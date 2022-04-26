Gunman couldn’t explain why he killed locksmith in West Perrine, police say

Officers arrested a man who is accused of killing a locksmith on Monday in south Miami-Dade County’s West Perrine neighborhood.

WEST PERRINE, Fla. – Officers arrested a suspect in the Sunday murder of a locksmith outside of a home in south Miami-Dade County’s West Perrine neighborhood.

Edwin Boyce Molina, the locksmith, was responding to a call for help at about 5:35 p.m., on Sunday, at 10642 SW 170 St., just steps away from the House of God Church.

A gunman shot him several times in the back and left him in the front yard, police said. Molina was 32.

Officers later identified Andre Paul-Noel III, 26, as a suspect. He had a 9 mm handgun that officers believe he used to fatally shoot Molina, police said. Officers detained him for questioning on Monday.

Molina’s family wanted answers, but detectives said Paul-Noel just couldn’t explain why he shot and killed him, according to the arrest form.

Paul-Noel’s behavior was so erratic while at the Miami-Dade Police Department’s headquarters in Doral that it prompted officers to commit him to a psychological evaluation.

Officers arrested Paul-Noel on Tuesday at the Palmetto Hospital in Hialeah. He is facing charges of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance.

