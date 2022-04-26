Man airlifted to hospital after shooting in North Miami

Police said one person was shot and rushed to Ryder Trauma Center.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Gunfire erupted into the night in North Miami, prompting a quick police response.

Officers rushed to the area of Northeast 132nd Street and West Dixie Highway at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said one person was shot and rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Detectives were seen focusing on a barber shop.

Officers did not provide any information on the health status of that person.

A woman at the scene told Local 10 News she was that man’s wife and identified him as 44-year-old Daniel Jijuste.

She told Local 10 News that from what she could gather, someone entered that barber shop and shot her husband. She said he was taken by helicopter to the hospital.

Police have yet to release any details about the shooting, the victim or any possible suspects.