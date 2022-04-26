Police: 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Margate

MARGATE, Fla. – Officers in Broward County are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday evening.

According to Margate police, one person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. along the 3300 block of Banks Road in Margate.

Authorities said the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital by Margate Fire Rescue.

Police did not say whether they were searching for any suspects. They also did not provide any information on what led up to the shooting.