Shots fired while Local 10 crew reports from scene of fatal shooting

A Local 10 News crew was startled Tuesday morning to hear the sound of rapid gunfire while they were reporting from the scene of a crime.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Local 10 News reporter Annaliese Garcia and photojournalist Brian Ely are OK after shots rang out Tuesday morning while they were at the scene of a fatal shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.

Garcia said they heard the sound of rapid gunfire around 6 a.m. in the area of Southwest 106th Court and 170th Street.

Startled, Garcia looked in the rearview mirror and saw a white pickup truck speeding off.

That same truck was captured on Ring video driving up and down the street.

Just before you see it stop at a corner, the shots ring out.

Garcia immediately called 911 as Ely drove off to see if he saw anything.

Police arrived within two minutes and found about 12 bullet casings less than 100 feet from where they were parked.

Fortunately, no one or nothing was struck.

This was unrelated to the fatal shooting that happened Sunday night on the same block.

The mother of that victim, Edwin Boyce Molina, is now speaking out.

“I want answers,” Linda Taylor said. “I want to know who was the guy who shot my son.”

“They just left him like a dog on the street,” she said.

Police say there was an argument at a home in the neighborhood between Molina and another man before shots rang out.

Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

Molina was rushed to Jackson South Medical Center, where he died.

“He was a hard worker. He never had any problems with anybody, no cops, nothing,” Taylor said.

Police say the 26-year-old man involved in the shooting was detained for questioning and afterwards was taken to a hospital for an “involuntary medical evaluation.”

His identity has not yet been released and it’s unclear whether he will face charges.