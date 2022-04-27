1 injured in shooting near high school in Miami

Sky 10 scene of shooting near Miami Edison Senior High School.

MIAMI – A shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon near Miami Edison Senior High School.

The school is located at 6161 NW Fifth Court.

Miami police spokesman Michael Vega confirmed that authorities were notified about a shooting in the area just before 2:30 p.m.

He said the shooting occurred about a block away from the school.

The man who was shot was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Miami police set up a perimeter within the area as they search for the shooter or shooters.

A spokeswoman from Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed that the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Officials told Local 10 News the lockdown was lifted shortly after 3:30 p.m.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.