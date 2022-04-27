FBI offers $10,000 reward for information about fatal shooting of toddler

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The FBI announced Wednesday that it is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the fatal shooting of a 16-month-old boy.

The toddler was shot around 6 p.m. April 7 in the area of 916 Fourth St. in West Palm Beach.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, the toddler was sitting in a parked vehicle with his mother and father when at least one person approached their vehicle and began firing into it.

The toddler and his mother were both shot.

Both were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where the toddler died.

“Nothing justifies the killing of an innocent 16 month old boy,” said Raul Perdomo, acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge, FBI Miami. “Someone saw or heard something. Perhaps they witnessed the shooting or learned information about it later. Either way, we need that person to step forward, if not for their community, then for this innocent child.”

Marshall said those involved in the shooting should be considered armed and dangerous.

The West Palm Beach Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI are investigating this case.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or visit tips.fbi.gov.