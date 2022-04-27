75º

Local News

Police: 2 people shot by masked suspects after attempted robbery Lauderhill Swap Shop

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Lauderhill, Broward County, Crime
Police investigate after two people were shot during an attempted robbery at the Swap Shop in Lauderhill. (WPLG)

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are searching for a pair of suspects after they said an armed robbery went wrong at the Swap Shop.

According to Lauderhill police, two masked suspects demanded items from two people to the Lauderhill flea market on Tuesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officers found two people who had been shot. Both were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, one in critical condition and one with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not provided any description of the suspects.

Police urges anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter