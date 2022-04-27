Police: 2 people shot by masked suspects after attempted robbery Lauderhill Swap Shop

Police investigate after two people were shot during an attempted robbery at the Swap Shop in Lauderhill.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are searching for a pair of suspects after they said an armed robbery went wrong at the Swap Shop.

According to Lauderhill police, two masked suspects demanded items from two people to the Lauderhill flea market on Tuesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officers found two people who had been shot. Both were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, one in critical condition and one with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not provided any description of the suspects.

Police urges anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.