2-day concert in Miami features top Caribbean, African and American artists

MIAMI – The music of West African beats will fill the air in Miami beginning Friday at a special event at the Lyric Theater in Overtown.

The event will include performances and talks on the influence and inclusion of West African song and rhythms on jazz and American music.

Grammy winning musicians in West Africa are among those performing.

“It’s for us to see our roots -- to see our roots, our heritage. To see what drives all the grooves that has made so much music interesting. From reggae to soca … reggaeton. All of those rhymes have West African roots,” musician Etienne Charles said.

The event will be held Friday and Sunday.

“The history of Overtown in so rich with respect to black culture in Miami and Caribbean culture in Miami. We’re trying to revive the energy of jazz in that neighborhood, as well,” Charles said.

The two-day concert features top Caribbean, African and American artists.

Charles, an internationally acclaimed musician and University of Miami professor, and his Caribbean band, Creole Soul, will bring the songs, dance rhythms and artist stories of West Africa to the historic Lyric Theater.

“Expect good music (and a) high energy performance,” he said. “We want people to come out and have a good time. We want people to enjoy the music. Feel good on a Friday night, feel good on a Sunday night.”

In addition to music, there will also be pre-concert talks.

“On Friday, (it) will be more focused on creole soul specially, and then the talk on Sunday will focus more on West African influences in the Caribbean and the U.S.” Charles said.

To experience both days, tickets are $45. One day tickets are $25 and students with a proper ID only have to pay $5.

For more information about the concert, visit https://dranoff2piano.org/.