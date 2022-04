A woman was rushed to a hospital Thursday morning after she was shot in Coconut Creek.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Coconut Creek are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning and left one woman injured.

The shooting was reported at 7:16 a.m. in the 3700 block of Cocoplum Circle.

Police confirmed that the woman was taken to Broward Health North. Her condition has not yet been released.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.