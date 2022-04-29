2 people from same area win $1 million each playing scratch-off game at Publix

SARASOTA, Fla. – Two people from Sarasota both won $1 million playing the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Publix, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday.

According to the Florida Lottery, Evan Fried, 42, purchased his winning ticket at the Publix at 8300 Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota, and Sandra Rmus, 54, purchased her winning ticket at the Publix at 5100 Clark Road in Sarasota.

Publix will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for each winning ticket it sold.

Both Fried and Rmus chose to receive their winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

“The $50 Scratch-Off game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million -- the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game -- and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.”