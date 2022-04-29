BSO: 2 people shot in Hallandale Beach

Authorities in Broward County are investigating after two people were shot in Hallandale Beach.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue, two shooting victims were rushed to the hospital.

Local 10 News cameras spotted multiple scenes with police activity.

There were investigators at Pembroke Road and 24th Avenue, and a couple blocks away at Pembroke Road and 22nd Avenue several evidence markers were seen on the ground.

Near South 24th Avenue and Fletcher Street, two cars crashed into each other, with one vehicle sustaining heavy front-end damage.

It is not known if any or all of the scenes are connected to the shooting.

Authorities have not said where the victims were shot or what their health status is.

It is also not yet known if officers are searching for any suspects.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as new information is made available.