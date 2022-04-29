Deputies: Man stealing vacuums at Walmart causes elderly employee to fall to floor

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A man who stole a couple of vacuums last week from a South Florida Walmart is accused of causing an elderly employee to fall to the floor, leading to serious injuries.

The incident occurred April 18 at the Walmart at 22100 State Road 7 in unincorporated Boca Raton.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the thief stole Tineco Pure One X vacuums and made “physical contact” with an elderly female Walmart greeter, causing her and another greeter to fall to the floor.

Deputies said the elderly employee sustained fractures to two of her vertebrae, requiring her to undergo high-risk emergency surgery.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.