Father speaks out after toddler killed in hit-and-run crash in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are still investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a 2-year-old girl dead and injured the toddler’s parents.

The toddler’s father, Mikenson Cherident, was barely able to speak as he broke down into tears Friday when he returned to the scene where his only daughter, Maritza, was killed.

Cherident’s pastor, Jackson Janvier, went with him while Cherident’s wife is still recovering in the hospital.

“I want the person who did that to respond to police,” Janvier said.

Maritza Cherident. (Photo courtesy of Cherident family.)

The crash happened around 9:38 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 116th Terrace.

According to Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, who is also a spokesman for the police department, an unknown vehicle was heading north on Northwest 10th Avenue as the parents and their daughter were crossing 12th Avenue in a westerly direction on Northwest 116th Street.

Janvier translated what Cherident was telling Local 10, saying the car hit them and just took off.

Cherident said he did not know what color the vehicle was that struck them, and police say no witnesses have come forward with a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.