South Florida man faces animal cruelty charges for allegedly breaking a dog’s leg

MARGATE, Fla. – A Margate man faces animal cruelty charges after a woman said he hit her dog so hard, he broke its leg.

Alexander Keith Lamoreaux, 23, is accused of spanking the five pound puppy on its thigh after it allegedly urinated on the floor and bit him.

According to a complaint affidavit, Lamoureux communicated the details of the encounter with the dog owner via text.

“When I saw him limping I was massaging his leg because I know I spanked him hard,” said Lamoureux.

The victim took her dog to a veterinary hospital, where doctors determined the dog suffered from a bone fracture to his right rear leg, bruising and abrasions to its eye and right ear. The dog is in need of surgery, estimated to be between $3,000 and $5,000.

The veterinarian contacted police to report the animal abuse.