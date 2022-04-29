Miami woman picks up winning Lottery ticket at a local pharmacy

This ticket showed a $2,500 a week for life top prize for a lucky Florida man.

MIAMI – A Miami woman became a millionaire, after picking up a winning scratch off ticket at a local pharmacy, the Florida Lottery announced on Friday.

Yaimara Montes de Oca, 32, of Miami, claimed a $2,500 A Week for Life top prize from the $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office.

Montes de Oca purchased her winning ticket from Navarro Discount Pharmacy, located at 14055 Southwest 88th Street in Miami.

The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Montes de Oca chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,330,000.00.

Players can win big for just $5 on the $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game, offering four top prizes.

The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.95.