Miami-Dade’s COVID-19 transmission level medium, Broward’s low, CDC reports

Those in medium level community transmission areas and at high risk should ask their healthcare provider about wearing a mask.

MIAMI, Fla. – Miami-Dade County’s COVID-19 transmission level is currently considered medium, while Broward County’s level is low, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control.

The positivity percentage is from data calculated on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

For Miami-Dade County, with a positivity rate of 12.95 percent, a 3.28 percent increase in the last 7 days, according to the CDC, its community transmission level is medium.

Broward County’s positivity rate remains low at 11.79 percent, up 2.54 percent in the last 7 days, according to CDC.

The calculations from the CDC use data from Thursday, April 21, 2022, to Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

So, what prevention steps does the CDC advise based on community level?

Those in a low community transmission area should stay up to date with vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.

Those who live in an area considered at a medium level should follow the same guidelines as those in the low-level groups, but the CDC recommends if you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions to prevent getting COVID-19.

In other news, samples from the three Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Regional Wastewater Treatment Plants have shown a reduced concentration at the Central and South district plants, but an increase at the North plant in data released in regards to wastewater surveillance for COVID-19.

As of the report of April 25, the county also reported that Omicron has been detected at all three plants.

Data from Broward County Wastewater Treatment was not available.