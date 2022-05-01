Miami Democrat Ken Russell switching from US Senate race to Congress

MIAMI – Democrat Ken Russell said Sunday he is switching from the U.S. Senate primary race against U.S. Rep. Val Demings to a run for a Miami-area congressional seat.

Russell made his announcement via a TikTok video.

Russell, a Miami city commissioner, said it’s become clear Demings — who currently represents Orlando in Congress — is likely to be the Democratic nominee against incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and that he will support her.

Now, Russell said he will focus on a House District 27 race against freshman GOP Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar in one of Florida’s main swing districts.

“I’m moving into a race in Congress I know I can win,” Russell said in the video. “We need unity. We need to be organized as Democrats and we just never are.”

News outlets reported that another Democrat, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins, was also likely to run in District 27. There was no formal announcement Sunday morning from Higgins on that, with a political consultant saying she would discuss the race Monday.

Two years ago, Salazar defeated the incumbent Democrat, Donna Shalala, with just over 51% of the vote. The district has switched parties multiple times over recent years.