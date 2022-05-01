Police: 2 men open fire on driver, causing him to crash into Miramar home

A driver crashed their car int a home in Miramar after police said he was shot at.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A driver slammed their car into a home in Miramar overnight after police said that person was shot at.

It happened at a home along the 6800 block of Southwest 35th Court.

Officers said the driver called 911 on Saturday night and said a black car was following him near a liquor store on County Line Road.

According to police, when the driver realized they were being followed, he turned his car around and started following the car that was following him.

That’s when police said two men got out of the second car and began shooting, causing the 911 caller to crash into a home.

Authorities said no one was injured, but they are searching for the suspects who opened fire.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.