1 dead in afternoon shooting not far from I-95

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – 1 person is dead after an afternoon shooting.

Sky 10 was over the scene along Northeast 181st Street and 6th Avenue where a car was parked on the side of a road and, not far, a yellow tarp covered a body.

Police responded just after 3:30 p.m. Monday. The scene is not far from Interstate 95.

In addition to the man who was shot and killed, a woman was taken to the hospital, according to police.

The severity of her injuries is not known at this time.

