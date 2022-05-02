Jury selection in Parkland shooter trial on hold again, attorney absent from courtroom

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The jury selection process in the Parkland School shooter is now on hold for a week.

With assistant public defender Melisa McNeill absent from the courtroom Monday, the judge said all prospective jurors who were expected this week have been told to arrive next Monday.

While it has yet to be confirmed, Local 10 News is working to find out if the Public Defender’s office issued the court a notice that a member of their team tested positive for COVID.

On Monday morning, one of the prosecutors, Assistant State Attorney Jeff Marcus, asked if the court would be in session Tuesday.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer could be heard saying in open court: “Is she going to test today?” before they went into a private session. She then called a recess without explanation. She said all jurors who had showed up Monday for Phase Two, those who had been cleared from the first round, would now be returning on Monday, May 9.

We have asked court administrators and the judge’s judicial assistant to confirm if McNeill is out this week after testing positive for COVID and we are awaiting that confirmation. But as it stands now, full jury selection resumes next week.

On the schedule for Monday, the court was to hear from the 11 prospective jurors who, on Day 2 of jury selection, were excused after they said they could not “follow the law.” Judge Elizabeth Scherer erroneously dismissed them before attorneys had a chance to question them.

Both sides said it was an error and agreed to a remedy of bringing them back for further questioning.

When they were not summoned back as expected a week ago Monday, the state filed a motion with a new idea. That the court could correct the issue they said by starting fresh. The defense objected calling it premature to strike the first two weeks of jury selection before the original remedy to bring them back played out.

Scherer first sided with prosecutors and then reversed her decision after hearing from the defense on Wednesday.

“At this time, I am going to dismiss the state’s motion as premature,” Scherer said Wednesday. “I am going to bring in the 11 individuals back and ask if they have a hardship and take it from there.”

Prospective juror posted on Instagram. “They called me for this case. I couldn’t do it. Death penalty thing. Sorry, just can’t, nope.”

Rules to not talk or read about the case do not apply to excused jurors.

Now that he is back in the jury pool mix, the judge is asking him to fill out a jury questionnaire and return on a day in May for further questioning and to not talk or read about the case.

This leaves just one juror that Broward Sheriff’s Office is still seeking to serve. They believe he is in the process of moving, but are trying to locate him to deliver the summons.

When he is served and scheduled to arrive, court will resume to hear if he has a hardship.

When attorneys will begin asking more probative questions of the Phase Two jurors about their death penalty views will have to wait until next week.

