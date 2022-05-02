Miami woman wins $2,500 a week for life playing scratch-off at Navarro in Kendall

KENDALL, Fla. – A 32-year-old woman from Miami won $2,500 a week for life after playing the $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game at a Navarro Discount Pharmacy in Kendall.

The Florida Lottery announced that Yaimara Montes de Oca claimed her winnings last week at the Lottery’s Miami District Office.

They said she purchased her winning ticket at the Navarro at 14055 SW 88th St.

The store will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“Players can win big for just $5 on the $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game, offering four top prizes!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “With more than $120.9 million in total cash prizes and the chance to win 2X or 5X the prize shown, there’s something for every player to enjoy! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.95.”