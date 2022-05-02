South Florida brewery sells special beer to raise funds to support Ukraine

Ukrainian brewery released several of their award-winning recipes to the public and asked that the money made from selling their beers be sent back to help.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A special brew is being canned for the first time at 26 Degree Brewing Company in Pompano Beach, to support the war efforts in Ukraine.

“This came across our desk about 8 weeks ago and has more or less been a daily thought every day since just trying to execute it as best as we can,” said Jason Ferreira, Head Brewer at 26° Brewery.

The imperial stout the local brewery is preparing comes from the Pravda Brewing Company in Leviv, Ukraine and the idea to brew it in South Florida came from beer blogger, Joe Pye.

“I was sifting through my social media feed early March and I came across this really powerful image of Molotov cocktails with brewery label with Putin on it.” said Pye.

Breweries in Ukraine can no longer brew beer in the middle of a war zone. Pravda began making explosive cocktails to use as weapons against invading Russian troops.

The Ukrainian brewery released several of their award-winning recipes to the public and asked that the money made from selling their beers be sent back to help.

“I want to say thank you very much for supporting Ukraine, it’s very important to us. With your support we can win this war,” said Ihor Chertov, Head Brewer at Pravda Brewery.

26 Degree named the brew “Beers for Bombs” and the four packs of the brew will be available at a release party that will be held on Saturday, May 7th, beginning at 5 p.m.

“They’ve used it to buy a pickup truck to help transport goods that people need. They’ve used it to help a little girl get surgery that she needed for her arm, they’ve used it for food donating food to local hospitals,” said Gillian Manning, Co-Organizer.

The beers are being dedicated to the journalists who have been killed covering the war in Ukraine. Their names will be printed on the cans.

For more details on the event, click on this link.