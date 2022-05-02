Suspect flees from police after breaking into vehicle in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are searching for a thief who they said broke into a car Monday morning and then led officers on a chase.

According to Detective Ali Adamson, who is also a spokeswoman for the police department, an officer spotted the man breaking into a car near the 600 block of Northwest Third Avenue around 5:15 a.m.

She said the officer attempted to stop the suspect, but he fled in a vehicle and a chase ensued.

The suspect eventually crashed the vehicle in the area of West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 17th Avenue and then fled the scene on foot.

Adamson said officers were unable to locate him.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.