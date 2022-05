MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 11th Street.

According to Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat, who is also a spokeswoman for the police department, the 40-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami Fire Rescue personnel.

She said the driver remained at the scene.

No other details were immediately released.