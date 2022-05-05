Police search for suspect who shot and killed man inside Fort Lauderdale market

Authorities are searching for the person who shot and killed a man inside a Fort Lauderdale business.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities are searching for the person who shot and killed a man inside a Fort Lauderdale business.

The shooting took place on March 13 at approximately 6:51 p.m.

That’s when police say they responded to 800 Northwest 22nd Avenue and found a man who had been shot and killed.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Fort Lauderdale resident Steven Black.

According to investigators, the victim was inside the business, a convenience store called Tony’s Market, when an unknown suspect walked in and shot him.

Surveillance video shows a murder in March at a convenience store in Fort Lauderdale.

“If you can walk behind someone and shoot them in the back of the head, why can’t you face the consequences,” said Colette Black, the mother of the victim.

Surveillance video shows the victim standing by the door of the store when the suspect walks in. Moments later, the suspect turns around, pulls out a gun and points it at Black, shooting him from point blank range.

“He didn’t deserve to die like this,” said Beverly Cooley, the victim’s aunt. “If you had beef, you should’ve faced him like a man.”

Police describe the suspect as a Black man, approximately 5-foot-7 with a thin build, last seen wearing all black clothing.

They also have released a flyer, offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

The flyer was posted throughout the community, but Black’s family is upset that someone has been taking them down.

“He would do anything to help anybody, but now he is at a point where he needs help and no one wants to help him,” said Colette Black.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.