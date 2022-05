The FBI released this image of a bank robber on Thursday in Broward County.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The FBI arrested a man on Thursday accused of robbing a bank in Broward County.

Special agents identified him as Charles Matthew Woodrome. The robbery was at about 9:15 a.m., at the Wells Fargo branch, at 2510 W. Broward Blvd.

Woodrome entered the bank and demanded money from a teller, according to the FBI. No one was injured.

They were asking anyone with information about the robbery to call 754-703-2000.