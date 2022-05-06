Gov. Ron DeSantis signs $1B tax cut bill; diapers, gas among items affected

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Floridians will save on items ranging from diapers and gasoline to auto racing tickets and energy efficient appliances under a $1 billion tax cut package signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis signed the bill in Ocala on Friday in front of a display of diapers.

The tax cut includes a one-year sales tax exemption on diapers and baby clothes, as well as a three-month exemption on children’s books.

It also eliminates sales tax on tickets for the Daytona 500, any World Cup soccer matches and Formula One Grand Prix races.

The gas tax holiday will begin Oct. 1, or roughly a month before DeSantis seeks reelection.