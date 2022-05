Miami-Dade police officer Layla Perez was arrested and charged with grand theft and official misconduct.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 46-year-old Miami-Dade police officer was arrested in Miami and charged with vehicular grand theft and official misconduct of a public servant.

According to an arrest warrant, Layla Perez of Miami, was booked on Wednesday at 10:37 a.m. into jail and, according to information from Miami-Dade County Corrections, was released at 3:55 p.m. after posting bond.

Details of the crime have not been released.