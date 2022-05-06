President Joe Biden celebrates job creation milestone

This is the twelfth straight month that more than 400,000 jobs created, but it comes amid record high inflation.

WASHINGTON – This is the twelfth straight month that more than 400,000 jobs were created, but it comes amid record high inflation.

President Joe Biden is calling April’s jobs report good after the labor department announced 428 thousand jobs were added last month alone.

Unemployment held steady at 3.6 percent as the average hourly wage rose 5 and a half percent.

Economists say some rejoined the workforce due to rising costs as the nation faces record inflation a four decade high.

“We’re fighting inflation, getting prices down,” Biden said.

The commander-in-chief was in Ohio on Friday to call on Congress to pass the Bipartisan Innovation Act, which he says would lower prices, boost domestic manufacturing and create new jobs.

Today, I’m in Cincinnati to meet with manufacturing leaders, see new technologies at work, and discuss how we can build on the 545,000 manufacturing jobs created since I took office by passing the Bipartisan Innovation Act. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 6, 2022

“Getting products faster and cheaper and reliably and out competing the rest of the world that what it’s about,” Biden said.

Biden’s trip comes amid a political battle after a Supreme Court draft leaked, which would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Ad

Press Secretary Jen Psaki faced questions aboard air force one about defending abortion rights.

“What our effort and our focus is on is on broadly engaging about the specifics on possible actions,” Psaki said.

Actions like the Women’s Health Protection Act which senate democrats plan will bring to the floor next week for a vote.

If the act is passed it would protect abortion rights at the federal level.

“Our preference would be for congress to codify roe and of course for the final opinion not to look like the leaked opinion,” Psaki said.

President Biden will hold a virtual call with G7 leaders on Sunday to talk about more sanctions against Russia for their ongoing war in Ukraine.