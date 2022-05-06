Video shows man with ‘religious prejudice’ attacking FIU student, prosecutors say

SWEETWATER, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a man recently attacking a Florida International University student at The One at University City in Sweetwater.

An argument started in the elevator. The victim told police the punching in the hallway came with death threats and hateful insults.

According to the arrest report, Daniel Roncancio referred to the victim as “an Arabic cockroach” and mocked his accent before threatening to kill him and his dad.

Officers arrested Roncancio, 27, on Tuesday for the April 29th attack in the hallways of the residential building at 740 SW 109th Ave.

“He is one of my neighbors,” Roncancio told Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer in court.

Glazer had some advice for him: “Think like a fish. Keep your mouth shut otherwise you get a hook in it.”

Jail records show he is facing charges of battery with prejudice, assault with religious prejudice, trespassing, resisting an officer without violence to his person, and battery by detainee on visitor or another detainee.

Glazer ordered Roncancio to stay at least 10 feet away from the victim.