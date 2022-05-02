Surveillance video shows possible vehicle that killed toddler in hit-and-run crash

Surveillance video captured the moments after a 2-year-old girl and her parents were struck by a hit-and-run driver in northwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Newly obtained surveillance video will hopefully bring Miami-Dade police one step closer to finding the driver who struck a family last week in northwest Miami-Dade, killing a 2-year-old girl.

The victim’s own father sent Local 10 News the surveillance video.

While the footage is grainy, it appears to show at least two different vehicles driving through the area during the time the crash took place.

The hit-and-run was reported Wednesday night along Northwest 12th Avenue and 116th Terrace in Miami-Dade’s Pinewood neighborhood.

Police say the driver of the car hit a 2-year-old girl named Maritza and her parents as they were crossing the street.

Maritza Cherident. (Photo courtesy of Cherident family.)

The driver then sped off.

Paramedics rushed all three victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where the little girl later died.

Maritza’s mother and father were injured, but survived the crash.

Local 10 spoke to her father following his release from the hospital.

Ad

He said the victim’s mother was just discharged Sunday night.

The family is now hoping this new video will help detectives find the driver responsible.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.