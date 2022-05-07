Semi-truck worth $800k stolen from business

MIAMI – A semi tow truck worth close to a million dollars was stolen from a business around early Saturday morning.

Surveillance video shows several people pulling up in a white big rig at TruckMax Inc., 6000 Northwest 77th Court, around 1 a.m.

They went through the fence and hitched a chain to the metal gate. Video shows the big rig pulling down the gate.

According to investigators, the keys were not inside the truck, but the thieves were able to start up the truck worth $800,000. The truck that was stolen is used in tow situations to lift bigger vehicles, such as a bus.

The owner said that since so few of these type of truck is manufactured, he says if someone has a key to one, it can easily start another.

The truck was recently at an auction and was sold pending final transaction details. The owner suspects that maybe someone spotted it at auction and found out where it was being stored.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.