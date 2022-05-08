Shooting in Miramar under investigation after officers find dead man inside car

Police in Broward County are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday afternoon.

According to officers in Miramar, they received a call at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday regarding possible shots fired.

Miramar police responded to the 13900 block of Honey Hill Drive after receiving the call.

Upon arrival, police said they found a dead man inside a vehicle.

Authorities have not released any information about that victim.

Police have also not said whether they are seeking any suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.