Police investigating after pedestrian was hit by car in Miami

MIAMI – Authorities in Miami are investigating after they say a pedestrian was struck by a car.

According to Miami police, it happened Sunday afternoon in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 69th Street.

First responders rushed to the scene but there was no update on the health status of the victim.

Officers closed down Second Avenue from 68th to 70th Streets as they investigated.

Authorities did not say whether the driver remained at the scene or if they were searching for any persons or vehicles.