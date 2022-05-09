76º

58 Cuban migrants detained in Florida Keys

Migrants spotted in 6 different incidents over weekend, authorities say

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Christina Vazquez, Reporter

(U.S. Border Patrol)

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – U.S. Border Patrol agents and local law enforcement agencies responded to six separate maritime smuggling events over the weekend in the Florida Keys, CBP Miami Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar confirmed Monday.

According to Slosar, a total of 58 Cuban migrants were detained.

They are expected to be repatriated to the island.

Slosar says agents have responded to 104 maritime smuggling events in Florida since Oct. 1, 2021, in which the migrants made landfall.

Local 10 News reporter Christina Vazquez interviewed Slosar last month, who has vowed to crack down on human smugglers.

“The criminal organizations that overload these vessels sacrifice the safety of the migrants for the sake of profits,” Slosar said.

Slosar is coming to South Florida from the El Paso sector at a time when federal data documents what we can see along our coastline -- an uptick this fiscal year in suspected human smuggling events.

Many of the recent migrants are from Cuba and Haiti.

“There are certain events that are occurring in their country that have led to people wanting to leave,” Slosar said, adding that smugglers want to take advantage of these people.

“Our number one concern is preservation of human life,” he said.

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Christina Vazquez, Reporter

