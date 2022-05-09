Man accused of hitting boy in stroller with metal pipe outside Miami-Dade school

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old man was arrested Friday after he struck a young boy with a metal pipe as the child was sitting in a stroller being pushed by his mother, authorities said.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, Miami-Dade Schools Police responded to the Bethune Head Start school at 2900 NW 43rd Terrace in Brownsville in reference to a man with a brown metal pipe vandalizing several vehicles on the property.

Police said responding officers saw Gene Allen, who is homeless, on the property, at which time he charged at one of them while holding the pipe.

One officer wrote in the arrest report that Allen “squared off in front of me while I was attempting to stop him,” but another officer then approached Allen and the two officers were able to take him into custody.

While Allen was being detained, police said a woman approached the officers and said that she was standing in front of the school with her son when Allen approached them and struck the boy while he was sitting in his stroller.

A motive for the attack is unclear.

The boy’s age and the extent of his injuries were not released by police.

Allen was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, burglary with assault or battery, criminal mischief and resisting an officer without violence.